Man granted $7,000 bail after loaded gun found in car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of having a loaded gun in his car last week.

Prosecutors allege that Sheridan Bartley, 21, was found with a black 9mm Taurus pistol and seven rounds of ammunition on August 18 in New Providence.

Bartley was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bartley’s bail was set at $7,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, Bartley must sign in at Wulff Road Police Station every Monday through Friday by 7pm. He will also be fitted with a monitoring device.

Bartley’s trial will begin on December 2.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.