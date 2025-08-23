Man granted bail in Cat Island cutlass attack

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of assaulting another man with a cutlass in Cat Island last week.

Prosecutors allege that Jeremiah Smith, 58, assaulted Sam Stubbs with a cutlass in Orange Creek, Cat Island during a physical confrontation on August 20.

Smith was charged with assault with a dangerous instrument and unlawfully carrying arms before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Smith’s bail was set at $4,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail he must sign in at the Arthur’s Town Police Station.

He was warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses in this matter or risk his bail being revoked.

Smith’s trial begins on September 22.

Inspector Deon Barr was the prosecutor.