Murder accused released after admitting bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for the 2021 murder of 10-year-old Kenron Dean was released on Friday after he admitted to breaching his bail.

Leon Evans, 27, who is out on Supreme Court bail for murder, failed to charge his monitoring device at 8pm on August 19.

Evans was arrested at was residence later that same day.

Evans is accused of fatally shooting Kenron Dean on Finlayson Street and Bola Avenue on March 11, 2021.

Three other men were also shot and injured during this incident.

After Evans pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions, Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux released him on the breach for time already served in custody while awaiting his arraignment. His murder case remains before the Supreme Court.

Inspector Shadrach Coakley was the prosecutor.