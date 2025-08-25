ZNS GM eyes nomination for Southern Shores seat

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
ZNS general manager Clint Watson is eying the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination for Southern Shores, The Tribune understands.
Mr Watson was among several hopefuls who attended the PLP’s aspirants’ module over the weekend. Also present were Island Luck owner Sebas Bastian, who is interested in Fort Charlotte; Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Networks Ltd (BACSWAN) founder Robert Dupuch-Carron, who is eyeing MICAL; former PLP Senator Frank Smith; Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations president Drumeco Archer; and Charles Sealy, the former Doctors Hospital chief executive.
Speculation persists that the PLP wants to replace current Southern Shores MP Leroy Major.
Member of the party’s constituency branch said there has been no official word from the party, leaving confusion on the ground. “The members feel that their opinions, and those of others in the constituency, do not matter regarding this issue, due to how their feelings did not matter in other situations and decisions come from the party line,” one member said.
Another member claimed residents have been approached and told Mr Major will not run again, adding that frustration is building.
Branch members are also divided on Mr Watson’s potential candidacy. Some support him out of loyalty to the organisation. Some believe Mr Major deserves another chance.
Several members criticised what they described as the PLP’s method of keeping quiet on renominations. “They want you to suffer in silence so they ain’t never say nothing publicly to cause a public outrage,” one member said. “Because if you was to come out and publicly say, alright, we are not running Mr Major no more, then you have to be accountable for your action. People going to ask you, well, why, right?”
Mr Watson could not be reached for comment.
bahamianson 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
The first end game is always politics. That is what you learn in this country. Whether a pastor , teacher, union leader, bus driver etc, it is always set up so you can get the final gravy train.
bahamianson 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Some of these people have enough money to buy their way straight to the PM position. Money makes your position easier. Imagine if you have the capability to give your competitors 1 million to bow out. They accept , you get the nomination. Then , you buy all the people whom elect you to be leader of the party. Then you buy the constituents. If you have 4000 constituents in your area, you only have to give 500 people $1000 and you are in. The other 2000 will vote for their party anyway. This is very tricky territory.
Sickened 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
Absolutely right. So much money in the PLP right now that they may never lose another election - until of course the US makes the call and tells them that they either give it up or go to jail. I heard that's how the FNM won their first election.
tell_it_like_it_is 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Yeah... here we go again... why these people so like politics is beyond me. Island Luck doesn't need to run either. SMH
Seaman 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Sometimes money has no value when one's mind is set. It's safe to assume at this juncture Brave's party seems to be in trouble. Now, which party is ready to take his crown?????🫣
TalRussell 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Persons in support of both major parties, gets to contest for (BCB) and others to get elected to the House of Assembly (HOA). -- 'Tis even probable in this case for ZNS payroll department to have in place, some kinda....'go campaign on paid garden leave' and if doesn't work out clause. -- At least this candidate, comes with clean slate. Couldn't just make up such nonsense. --- Yes?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
When will career officials ever run these SOEs????
We all know that Clint Watson was a political gofer & con artist. ZNS is an absolute joke and waste of taxpayer's money.
