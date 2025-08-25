ZNS GM eyes nomination for Southern Shores seat

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ZNS general manager Clint Watson is eying the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination for Southern Shores, The Tribune understands.

Mr Watson was among several hopefuls who attended the PLP’s aspirants’ module over the weekend. Also present were Island Luck owner Sebas Bastian, who is interested in Fort Charlotte; Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Networks Ltd (BACSWAN) founder Robert Dupuch-Carron, who is eyeing MICAL; former PLP Senator Frank Smith; Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations president Drumeco Archer; and Charles Sealy, the former Doctors Hospital chief executive.

Speculation persists that the PLP wants to replace current Southern Shores MP Leroy Major.

Member of the party’s constituency branch said there has been no official word from the party, leaving confusion on the ground. “The members feel that their opinions, and those of others in the constituency, do not matter regarding this issue, due to how their feelings did not matter in other situations and decisions come from the party line,” one member said.

Another member claimed residents have been approached and told Mr Major will not run again, adding that frustration is building.

Branch members are also divided on Mr Watson’s potential candidacy. Some support him out of loyalty to the organisation. Some believe Mr Major deserves another chance.

Several members criticised what they described as the PLP’s method of keeping quiet on renominations. “They want you to suffer in silence so they ain’t never say nothing publicly to cause a public outrage,” one member said. “Because if you was to come out and publicly say, alright, we are not running Mr Major no more, then you have to be accountable for your action. People going to ask you, well, why, right?”

Mr Watson could not be reached for comment.