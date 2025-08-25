Bahamas Trade Commission participates in SME Management seminar in China

The Bahamas Trade Commission recently participated in the Seminar on SME Management for The Bahamas held in China from August 5th to 18th.

The seminar brought together government officials, business leaders, and trade representatives from The Bahamas to learn, exchange, and explore opportunities for collaboration with Chinese counterparts in small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development.

This dynamic group of representatives from the private and public sector strengthened the delegation’s impact and reach. During the two-week program, the Bahamian delegation engaged in a series of lectures, workshops, and field visits designed to provide a deeper understanding of China’s business ecosystem, trade policies, and innovative approaches to SME growth.

Sessions focused on topics such as China’s modernization process, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), cross-border ecommerce, digital transformation, and legal frameworks supporting SME development. In addition to classroom instruction, delegates participated in site visits to Chinese technology firms and industrial parks.

Notably, the delegation visited iFlyTech, a leading AI company, where discussions centered on how artificial intelligence can be harnessed to advance innovation and entrepreneurship in The Bahamas. Strategic meetings were also held with trade and ecommerce agents to explore partnership opportunities that could facilitate greater access to international markets for Bahamian entrepreneurs.

The Bahamas delegation included: Senator Barry Griffin, Chair, Bahamas Trade Commission; Mr. Brickell Pinder, Director of Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs; Ms. Tia Hanna, Project Officer, Ministry of Economic Affairs; Ms. Glenisha Albury, Board Member, Bahamas Trade Commission; Mr. Ian Cargil, Board Member, Bahamas Trade Commission.

“This seminar was a significant step in strengthening bilateral cooperation between The Bahamas and China,” said Senator Barry Griffin, Chairman of the Bahamas Trade Commission.

“By learning firsthand how China supports and grows its SMEs, we can identify ways to adapt these strategies to the Bahamian context, ultimately fostering innovation, job creation, and sustainable economic growth at home.”

The Trade Commission emphasized that the insights gained will not only strengthen local SMEs but also inform initiatives in education, youth and women’s empowerment, in accordance with the National Trade Policy.

Importantly, this program represents capacity building for both government officials and the business community—a direct accomplishment of one of the Commission’s key goals for 2025–2026. The Seminar also discussed how customs procedures are simplified and integrated to support exports by SME’s.

The delegation also used the opportunity to discuss how lobster exports from The Bahamas could be facilitated. The Bahamas Trade Commission extends sincere gratitude to the Government of the People’s Republic of China for their partnership and hospitality throughout the program. This initiative lays the foundation for stronger business ties and expanded trade relations between the two countries. For enquires email: trade@bahamas.gov.bs Issued by The Bahamas Trade Commission