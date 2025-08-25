Businesses urged against exploitation in back-to-school shopping season

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) is warning businesses against engaging in price gouging during the busy back-to-school shopping season, particularly as families look to take advantage of the VAT Holiday.

Senator Randy Rolle, Executive Chairman of the CPC, is urging merchants to act responsibly and not exploit consumers during this high-demand period.

While advising parents to make smart, budget-conscious choices, Mr. Rolle also issued a direct warning to retailers against engaging in price gouging during the tax holiday.

“Back-to-school shopping can be stressful for families, and while every parent wants the best for their child, it is critical that they remain prudent and mindful with their spending. Do not feel pressured into buying the most expensive or latest brand-name item if it is beyond your budget. Quality, affordability, and durability are what matter most,” said Mr Rolle.

“At the same time, I want to caution businesses not to engage in price gouging during this VAT Holiday. Parents and guardians deserve fairness and transparency, not exploitation.”

Mr Rolle also encouraged shoppers to carefully compare prices, check the quality of goods, and keep receipts for all purchases made during this period and noted that those in need of assistance can reach out for government assistance.

“For those who may be having a hard time, help is available. The Department of Social Services and the Ministry of Education both have resources to assist families with school readiness. We urge parents to seek that support if needed so that every child is properly equipped to succeed this academic year.”

Consumers are also being urged to report any instances of unfair pricing or questionable business practices directly to the CPC.

To further support its consumer protection mandate, the Commission speaking to Tribune Business, Mr Rolle said the CPC will be working closely with Price Control officers to carry out regular inspections of stores. In addition, a new secret shopper initiative has been launched to identify dishonest retail practices from the ground level.

He said the new initiative will assist the watchdog with gathering information about retailers that may be engaging in unscrupulous activities. The initial group of about 30 shoppers were selected to go into grocery stores across New Providence and identify discrepancies such as expired items and price gouging.

“These are a group of regular shoppers that understand the trends and we've set a criteria where they will identify certain things to look for while they are shopping. When they find issues they will take a record of these things, document, take pictures and report this back to the CPC and we will launch an investigation,” said Mr Rolle.

“The main goal is to ensure that we are protecting the rights of consumers and to minimize the amount of complaints because we’ve been proactive in identifying these things.”