CPC eyes vendor verification system to boost consumer confidence

Senator Randy Rolle, Chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), says the agency is exploring the introduction of a vendor verification system aimed at strengthening consumer confidence and ensuring safer transactions, particularly for tourists and online shoppers.

Speaking to Tribune Business, Mr Rolle explained the proposed system would allow both locals and visitors to verify vendors based on their business history and track record.

“We’re looking at some policies that we can implement a system to verify vendors based on a history or track record of the business they would have done in the past. Similar to the vendor ID system that was implemented for tourism. This way if anything happens, the government has records and information on these particular vendors,” said Mr Rolle.

“We think this will go a long way not only in protecting local consumers but also visitors that may feel wary shopping in a strange place the verified vendors system could offer them peace of mind. We see others in the region taking the same measures so we were somewhat ahead of the game to understand how a verified system works.”

The initiative follows Mr. Rolle’s recent participation in a two-week SME Management seminar in China, where delegates toured tech firms, industrial parks, and engaged in meetings with trade and e-commerce agencies.

The trip, he noted, was instrumental in helping the CPC gain a clearer understanding of international logistics and trading systems—especially those involving partnerships with Chinese vendors.

“We’ve been seeing more Bahamian businesses that are buying directly from vendors in China. There’s also some persons who want to form trading relationships, and partnerships with companies here in the Bahamas as well,” said Mr Rolle.

“If we could get in front of those relationships, then at the onset, we can make sure that system is tight enough to protect us as much as possible.”

According to Mr Rolle, China’s structured vendor verification system served as a valuable model. He and the CPC team observed firsthand how wholesalers are vetted on platforms such as Alibaba and Shein.

“We made notes of all of the various sites that trade and sell so that we were able to make contact with some of these wholesalers and different platforms,” said Mr Rolle.

“It was a great opportunity for us to understand how they verify these wholesalers and figure out some of the policies that we can implement to better safeguard our merchants while they are importing from sites like Alibaba or Shein,”

The proposed verification system is still in its planning phase, but Mr Rolle suggested that adopting elements from international models could significantly improve trust and accountability in both domestic and cross-border commerce.