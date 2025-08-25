Ferguson: Judge nomination on principle not pending charges

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

ATTORNEY Bjorn Ferguson has defended his initial election as vice president of the Bahamas Criminal Bar, saying the legal community must uphold the principle of innocence until proven guilty, even as he faces criminal charges.

Ferguson, who is charged with accessory after the fact to bribery in connection with a high-profile police corruption probe, was elected during a meeting last Tuesday. However, the results were later declared void after officials ruled that too few members participated.

Ferguson acknowledged that the Criminal Bar Committee “was perhaps wrong to have called the election at the time when they did,” but insisted his candidacy should be judged on principle, not on pending charges.

“As a Bar we should all be staunch in our view to uphold the constitutional guarantee of innocence until/unless found guilty in a court of law,” he said. “Any other position from the Bar is inimical to our oath and duty to defend and protect the constitution.”

Former president Murio Ducille KC said there was insufficient notice and the turnout did not reflect the full membership, prompting the decision to hold a new vote.

However, one lawyer who attended claimed the only reason a new vote is being held is because Mr Ferguson was chosen as vice president. The Tribune understands his election unsettled some present and absent.

Some lawyers who did not attend said they were stunned that an election had been held, insisting they received little notice of the meeting and did not expect an election to take place.

Mr Ducille said Mr Ferguson’s pending case should not matter.

“Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” he said. “I am not concerned.”

Nathan Smith was elected president of the Criminal Bar during the meeting.

The Criminal Bar, a branch of the Bahamas Bar Association, advocates for criminal lawyers on issues ranging from poor court facilities to low pay for crown briefs. It is often the first body attorneys appeal to before escalating matters to the Bar Council.