Union head dismisses Dr Strachan’s criticism of UB accreditation pursuit

By EARYEL BOWLEG

UNION of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) president Daniel Thompson has rejected criticism from former University of The Bahamas (UB) executive vice president Dr Ian Strachan, who called the institution’s pursuit of international accreditation “the most colonial thing” for UB.

Mr Thompson said international accreditation strengthens rather than undermines the university, noting that preparations have been underway for more than eight years. He argued that aligning with global standards enhances quality assurance and allows fledgling institutions like UB to benefit from systems refined over centuries abroad.

“These alignments are not aligning you to North America. These are aligning you with international best practices. These are international best practices that cause you to enhance your quality assurance,” he said. “It’s about you determining how you want to improve your institution and ensuring that you utilize best practice. The university is 50 years old. That’s infantile when it comes to tertiary education.”

He acknowledged that Dr Strachan is entitled to his view but dismissed the claim that long-serving faculty were being broadly disqualified from teaching. Mr Thompson said only a very small percentage of lecturers had been affected by new accreditation requirements.

UB has filed applications with both The Bahamas’ National Accreditation and Equivalency Council (NAECOB) and The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, a US-based agency, as part of its dual accreditation drive. Dr Strachan, who was a finalist for the university presidency in 2022, has argued that the push for foreign recognition reflects a longstanding preference for non-Bahamians in UB leadership.

That tension resurfaced in recent days amid controversy over new president Dr Robert Blaine III and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr Maria Woodside-Oriakhi, who was a finalist for the top post earlier this year.

At a faculty seminar broadcasted by Eyewitness News, retired Justice Ruby Nottage rose to publicly urge attendees to support Dr Woodside-Oriakhi’s inclusion on the panel. “I want each one here to approve Dr Oriakhi should be sitting here,” she declared. “Does everyone agree that she should be here? Yes, alright. Well, either we move together or we don’t move at all.”

Justice Nottage, noting her age of 81 and her long association with the university, told colleagues she expected Bahamians in leadership to be treated with “respect, dignity, law and order,” insisting Dr Oriakhi belonged at the table.

Mr Thompson, who was present, explained that faculty seminars are normally organised by Academic Affairs, but this year the Office of the President took charge and initially excluded Dr Oriakhi. He said Justice Nottage’s interjection reflected her personal view, but it prompted colleagues to call Dr Oriakhi, who joined the panel and participated fully.

“That interjection by the justice is not a negativity,” Mr Thompson said. “It really shows the resilience of the academy that when she spoke, people called Dr Oriakhi and she was at her office, she came in and she sat right next to me in the panel, and we engaged in healthy discourse.” He added the matter only gained wider attention after footage circulated online.

While there had been unease about Dr Blaine’s appointment, Mr Thompson said the union’s relationship with the new president has been constructive. He emphasised that most faculty report to Dr Oriakhi and have not experienced the animosity some have suggested.

“I think people are mixing up the two things,” he said. “One, it is a lot of tension because of what’s happening with the accreditation and aligning faculty with their programmes. That in itself, can be rather stressful. I really don’t have the time to assess or to analyze the relationship between Dr Blaine and his employees and staff. I am focused on relationship with Dr Blaine as it relate to my members, the faculty at the university, and that is going quite well.”