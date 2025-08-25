Warm welcome home for Billie Jean King Cup ladies

By JONATHAN BURROWS

YESTERDAY the Lynden Pindling International Airport was filled with cheers as the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) and proud parents welcomed home the nation’s Billie Jean King Cup team.

The three-woman team went undefeated in the pool play round with four other countries going 3-0 to be promoted to Zone II for 2026, an historic achievement for Bahamian women’s tennis.

The team consisted of Jalisa Clarke, Saphire Ferguson and Sydney Clarke.

Representative of the BTLA was its president Perry Newton. “We have been working on this for a while and this team has made it to the next level,” Newton said.

“It solidified The Bahamas in this region, for the country it puts these athletes on the pedestal,” he added.

Tennis standout Sydney Clarke highlighted how they achieved such a feat.

“Just thanking God every day and hats off to coach Kim always getting us in that mindset, letting us know to go out there and give it our best and all the support from the Bahamians,” said Clarke.

With this patriotic achievement, the entire nation looks forward to seeing them continue to break barriers and inspire the next generation of Bahamian players.