Woman in Abaco found dead with object around her neck

A woman was found dead in her Green Turtle Cay home on Saturday afternoon, police reported.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Seaview Lane, where they discovered an unresponsive Caucasian woman with an object around her neck.

A doctor later examined the body and pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The discovery comes as authorities continue to raise concern about a rise in suicides across the country. According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s mid-year report, eight suicides were recorded between January and June this year, compared to five during the same period in 2024. Attempted suicides also increased from 23 to 32 cases.

Five of the suicides occurred in New Providence, two in Grand Bahama, and one in the Family Islands. Men accounted for most of the deaths, while the two women recorded were both between 18 and 30 years old.

Police said they are continuing investigations into Saturday’s incident.