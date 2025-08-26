0

Children found rummaging through dumpster now in protective care

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting Myles LaRoda speaks during a ceremony for the signing of an industrial agreement between the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) and the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas at the corporation’s headquarters on August 20, 2025. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting Myles LaRoda speaks during a ceremony for the signing of an industrial agreement between the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) and the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas at the corporation’s headquarters on August 20, 2025. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff

As of Tuesday, August 26, 2025

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net 

TWO young children who were allegedly starved by their father and found scavenging from a dumpster have been placed in protective custody and enrolled in school, according to Social Services Minister Myles LaRoda. Mr LaRoda said the children, aged nine and six, are in good health and adjusting to their new environments but declined to share further details to protect their privacy.

The 39-year-old father was arraigned in July on two counts of child cruelty after authorities allegedly found the children wandering the streets and eating from garbage bins. The alleged neglect occurred on October 17, 2024.

Police said the children were found in a vulnerable state, prompting an investigation and the man’s arrest. He pleaded not guilty before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Prosecutor Inspector Shadrach Coakley objected to bail, citing the defendant’s lack of legal status. An immigration officer confirmed he had no lawful status in The Bahamas. Bail was denied, and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial on September 10.

Child advocate Alexandra Maillis-Lynch, founder of the National Society for the Protection of the Children of The Bahamas, believes abuse has long been normalised in the country. She noted that while the problem is not new, more children are beginning to report cases.

“Children know now that they don’t have to just suffer in silence for their whole life. So, they’re speaking up,” she said yesterday.

Mrs Maillis-Lynch, former president of Ranfurly Homes for Children, recalled seeing posters of runaways and questioning what abuse may have driven them to flee. She said abuse often goes unnoticed unless a teacher, neighbour, or concerned stranger intervenes.

She also highlighted the chronic shortage of social workers, saying the lack of manpower makes consistent follow-ups and case documentation nearly impossible. While commending the dedication of current workers, she argued that outdated systems further weaken the Department of Social Services. She described its technology as “dinosaur procedures and techniques.”

Rise Bahamas President Terneille Burrows urged communities not to ignore warning signs of abuse, stressing that prevention must take priority over reaction. She also called for counselling services for children from abusive households and broader public awareness campaigns to strengthen protection.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment