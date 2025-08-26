Murder count rises

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead on Monday night in western New Providence.

According to reports, shortly before 8:30pm officers on routine patrol discovered a white Dodge Ram truck fully engulfed in flames on Munnings Road off Gladstone Road. Nearby, they found a grey Chevrolet Colorado with a man lying on the ground by the driver’s side.

The victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services. Police said the vehicle also showed signs of gunfire damage. Fire Services were called in and extinguished the blaze.

Last night, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Rolle, who spoke to reporters at the scene, said investigators are still working to piece together what transpired.

This latest killing came just hours after three separate shootings in New Providence left four men in hospital and sparked renewed concerns about public safety and the impact of violent crime.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3, 919, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.