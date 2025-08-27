Chamber backs Exuma resort boom: ‘Get ready to grow’ local businesses told

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Exuma Chamber of Commerce is throwing its full support behind a wave of luxury resort developments on the island, with president Ehren Hanna urging local businesses to prepare for growth as more than 1,500 jobs and expanded economic opportunities are expected.

Mr Hanna said the Chamber is committed to connecting its members with resort partners and ensuring local entrepreneurs are positioned to benefit from the investment boom.

“The primary mission of the Exuma Chamber of Commerce is to support and champion the success of our local business community, and with each new development comes the chance to connect our members to business opportunities,” said Mr Hanna.

“Announcements like Yntegra’s $2 m investment in the community and local businesses, or Amancaya’s project moving ahead, or signs of progress with the Sandals Resort transformation are strong indications that Exuma is right on track. We are committed to partnering with businesses that need local goods and service providers and share our vision for progress.”

Mr Hanna pointed to several high-profile developments fuelling this optimism — including the $200m Rosewood Exuma resort on Sampson Cay, the $260m Amancaya resort planned for Children’s Bay and Williams Cay, the $175m Torch Cay resort, and Sandals Emerald Bay’s $100m transformation into a Beaches resort.

He said these projects are expected to generate over 1,500 jobs and significantly increase demand for local goods and services.

“The luxury resorts with global and investment mean more direct jobs, more people returning home to Exuma, and more opportunities for Bahamian entrepreneurs to grow their business and create employment and this combination builds stronger communities,” said Mr Hanna.

“So here’s my recommendation: Get ready to grow. Businesses in Exuma have a major part to play in the success of these resorts and the Exuma Chamber of Commerce will be a partner in this success”

Mr Hanna also noted that the wave of luxury resort developments is directly driving major infrastructure upgrades across Exuma — improvements he said will benefit the wider business community.

He highlighted ongoing investments in the airport, roads, and utilities as efforts that are modernizing the island and enhancing the ease of doing business. He also expressed hope that these large-scale projects will bring long-overdue support to Exuma’s medical infrastructure.

“These resorts are the main reason for millions being invested in infrastructure to accommodate the expected increase in tourists. The expansion of Exuma International Airport (GGT) will open our doors to more international travel, more cargo capacity, and greater economic prosperity. This $65 m project will greatly improve operational efficiency, safety, and guest experience with a new 60,000 sq ft terminal building, refurbishing the runway, adding taxiways and lighting, and building a new air traffic control tower and fire station,” said Mr Hanna.

“Road paving projects are improving access between settlements, making it easier to do business across the islands. Planned investments in solar energy and upgraded water and sewerage systems will make doing business in Exuma more reliable and cost-efficient.

“We are hopeful that the presence of these major developments also brings support for medical emergencies as well as support for environmental protection which is of paramount concern to the local community. These improvements matter not just to the resorts, but also to every restaurant owner, boat captain, farmer, retailer, and vendor working to build something lasting here.”



