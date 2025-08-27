Darville: Groundbreaking for $267m specialty hospital ‘very soon'

By FAY SIMMONS

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said groundbreaking for the $267m specialty hospital will take place “very soon,” as the government finalizes loan arrangements and moves ahead with site preparations.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Darville confirmed that the government is in the final stages of completing a loan agreement with the Chinese Export-Import Bank (Eximbank), while procurement for land clearing is already underway.

“We signed the first agreement with the concession loan group with the embassy, and now we in the final stages of the documentation for signing with the Chinese Eximbank. Pleased to also report that we went out for procurement for the clearing of the land. That is going extremely well, and very soon, we will break ground and report to the Bahamian people about what the next steps would be,” said Dr Darville.

“I also made a commitment that with the Opening of Parliament, I would update the Bahamian people about the parameters of the loan and what it means, and become very transparent of what the next steps would be.”

Prior to Parliament’s summer adjournment, Dr Darville defended the government’s plans for the specialty hospital and pledged to table the loan agreement once finalized

Speaking in Parliament, former Prime Minister, Dr Hubert Minnis raised concerns about the agreement, particularly regarding the expected use of Chinese labour on the project.

He questioned why labour negotiations remain unresolved and expressed frustration that foreign workers will be brought in at a time when many young Bahamians are seeking employment.

Dr Minnis also questioned whether the government will be responsible for paying Bahamian workers while Chinese workers are paid directly from the loan facility. Additionally, he warned the hospital could become a “white elephant” if left underutilized or if its operation diverts funding from other healthcare facilities.

In response, Dr Darville defended the project and reaffirmed the Davis administration’s commitment to improving healthcare access and delivery across the country.

“I assure you that this administration has no intentions of constructing a hospital and creating a white elephant,” said Dr Darville

“We've been guided by experts on what we need to do, and we are following our blueprint to ensure that it's happened. Once again, the Bahamian people can rest assure that on conclusion these loan facilities, I will come to this Parliament with a communication to fully outline, in a transparent way, the entire steps and end product of the loan with the Chinese government.”