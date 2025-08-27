Davis gives no comment on Watson’s nomination

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis would not say yesterday if ZNS general manager Clint Watson would receive the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) nomination for Southern Shores, but added: “He’s expressed interest for running for quite some time.”

When asked to confirm or deny if sitting Southern Shores MP Leroy Major would be renominated, Mr Davis, on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony for Sir Lynden Pindling, said: “Not at this time.”

Mr Watson was among several hopefuls who attended the PLP’s aspirants’ module over the weekend. Also present were Island Luck owner Sebas Bastian, who is interested in Fort Charlotte; Tribune president Robert Dupuch-Carron, who is eyeing MICAL; former PLP Senator Frank Smith; Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations president Drumeco Archer; and Charles Sealy, the former Doctors Hospital chief executive.

Sources say the PLP wants to replace Mr Major in Southern Shores. However, members of the constituency branch say there has been no official word from the party, leaving many residents confused.

“The members feel that their opinions, and those of others in the constituency, do not matter regarding this issue, due to how their feelings did not matter in other situations and decisions come from the party line,” one branch member said.

Another member claimed residents have been told Mr Major will not run again.

Branch members are divided on Mr Watson’s potential candidacy. Some support him out of loyalty to the organisation, while others believe Mr Major deserves another chance.

Mr Watson has yet to comment on the matter.