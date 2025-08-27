High alert after ‘Monster’ killed

By TRIBUNE STAFF REPORTER

POLICE and prison officials are on high alert after the fatal shooting of alleged gang leader Duran Neely - known as “Monster” - with authorities fearing his death could trigger violent retaliation.

Neely, 37, the alleged head of the Dirty South gang, was gunned down Monday night in a suspected hit believed to have been carried out by a rival gang.

He had long been regarded as a central figure in New Providence’s gang landscape, often described as a “ghost” because he was never directly tied to much of the violence he was suspected of orchestrating.

Neely was twice arrested in late 2015 and early 2016 — first on suspicion of armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm, and again for an unspecified offence — but released both times without charge. He later sued the Attorney General for unlawful arrest and detention. In September 2023, the Supreme Court awarded him $26,000 in damages.

Over the years, he faced charges including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, though all of those cases ended without convictions. He was represented by National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, KC, before Mr Munroe entered frontline politics.

It is believed Neely was driving home when a truck ran him off the road. As he got out of his car, he died in a hail of bullets, with two to three gunmen opening fire. He was found lying in a pool of his own blood.

Police said shortly before 8.30pm, officers on routine patrol found a white Dodge Ram engulfed in flames on Munnings Road off Gladstone Road. Nearby, they found a grey Chevrolet Colorado with a man lying dead on the ground beside the driver’s side with multiple gunshot wounds.

After the shooting, a video began circulating online reportedly showing inmates at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services celebrating Neely’s death. One prisoner shouted, “aye 23, pick up y’all boss bey.” Another banged on bars while a third imitated gunfire.

Prison Commissioner Doan Cleare confirmed there is heightened security at the prison.

“I will say that it’s very unfortunate that some will celebrate the demise of someone’s loved one,” he said. “Whenever one strays from the principle of loving your enemies and doing good to those who uses or abuses you, you will witness such careless attitude towards a human life.”

Meanwhile, Bahamas Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander urged Bahamians not to live in fear. He said pastors have been on the ground providing guidance, and in the past, church leaders have worked with gang members trying to leave the lifestyle, supporting their transition away from crime.