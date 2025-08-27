Man accused of stabbing two people to undergo psychological evaluation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MENTALLY ill man was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation in prison after being accused of a stabbing two men with a knife on the same day.

Willie Robert Joseph, 40, is accused of seriously injuring Keno Cartwright in New Providence on August 20. He was charged with grievous harm and two counts of assault with a dangerous instrument before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs. Joseph is also accused of assaulting Peter Bethel with a knife.

The defendant did not enter a plea after displaying unstable behaviour in court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, where he will undergo a psychological evaluation.

Joseph is expected back in court for a report on September 10.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K. Bould prosecuted the case.