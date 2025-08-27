Police linked ‘Monster’ Neely to Dirty South gang for decades

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
Police linked Duran “Monster” Neely to the Pinewood Gardens–based Dirty South gang for more than a decade - but case after case brought against him collapsed in court.
In 2014, police said they shot him after he allegedly pointed a firearm at officers during a traffic stop. His mother disputed that account, telling The Tribune he had been unjustly targeted.
In November 2015, Neely and several others, including relatives, were charged under newly-amended anti-gang laws carrying sentences of up to 20 years. Justice Bernard Turner later ruled the amendment had not been properly gazetted, and prosecutors withdrew the charges the following month.
Neely was arrested twice more in December 2015 and February 2016 but released without charge. He later sued the state, and in 2023, Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder awarded him $26,000 in damages after finding the detentions unlawful. The matter was initially heard in March 2021. His lawyer in that case was Wayne Munroe, who is now the Minister of National Security.
Neely was also named as a co-defendant in the high-profile prosecution of Jahmaro Edgecombe, accused of murdering police informant Alwayne McKenzie in 2012. Justice Gregory Hilton directed the jury to acquit Neely in 2019, saying the evidence was insufficient. Edgecombe was convicted but later won an appeal.
Despite repeated public identification by police as a gang leader, Neely did not hold a murder conviction. Court records show Inspector Ricardo Hanna once suggested under cross-examination that Neely “might have had some kind of insider,” noting he always seemed to be waiting outside his home with a blanket when officers arrived.
Comments
Sickened 20 hours, 36 minutes ago
Neely must have drunken a lot of Monster drinks to get that nickname. Surely it can't be related to violence. Surely!
sheeprunner12 17 hours, 57 minutes ago
Hope you see Wayne Munroe & Ian Winder footprints are all over this story. Can't wait to hear their take on this murder.
I guess the doll house party is over and a new bride has won the hearts of the head honchos
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
"Justice Bernard Turner later ruled the amendment had not been properly gazetted, and prosecutors withdrew the charges the following month."
"Court records show Inspector Ricardo Hanna once suggested under cross-examination that Neely “might have had some kind of insider,” noting he always seemed to be waiting outside his home with a blanket when officers arrived."
And there you have it. The system is working apparently the way it was designed to. Is it hard to gazette a new law? Is it hard to conduct an independent forensic review of the police force? Apparently so.
Sign in to comment
OpenID