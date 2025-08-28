Reid: Neely said he felt branded a criminal by the legal system even when charges didn’t stick

By JADE RUSSELL

CARLOS Reid says his last conversation with alleged gang leader Duran Neely revealed a man who felt repeatedly branded a criminal by the legal system, even when charges against him did not stick.

Neely, known as “Monster,” was killed Monday night in a suspected gang hit, sparking fears of retaliation.

Mr Reid, a consultant in the Ministry of National Security, said Neely had expressed frustration over how arrests without charges left a lasting stain on his reputation.

“An example,” Mr Reid said, “is when a person is arrested by police for suspected murder. Although police may release the individual once no credible information is found, the public may still view that person as guilty since nothing is done officially to clear their name.

“He was saying that a lot of times the police made him who he is because they lock him up over and over, and people feel like he did what the police locked him up for.”

Mr Reid warned that Neely’s death could spark retaliation and stressed the need for preventative measures to steer young people away from crime early.