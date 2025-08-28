Reid: Neely said he felt branded a criminal by the legal system even when charges didn’t stick

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
CARLOS Reid says his last conversation with alleged gang leader Duran Neely revealed a man who felt repeatedly branded a criminal by the legal system, even when charges against him did not stick.
Neely, known as “Monster,” was killed Monday night in a suspected gang hit, sparking fears of retaliation.
Mr Reid, a consultant in the Ministry of National Security, said Neely had expressed frustration over how arrests without charges left a lasting stain on his reputation.
“An example,” Mr Reid said, “is when a person is arrested by police for suspected murder. Although police may release the individual once no credible information is found, the public may still view that person as guilty since nothing is done officially to clear their name.
“He was saying that a lot of times the police made him who he is because they lock him up over and over, and people feel like he did what the police locked him up for.”
Mr Reid warned that Neely’s death could spark retaliation and stressed the need for preventative measures to steer young people away from crime early.
Comments
Sickened 20 hours, 53 minutes ago
When the gang leaders all showed up at the Cable Beach police station along with a bunch of religious leaders, at the request of our government leaders and law enforcement, was Duran Neely one of those participants?
TalRussell 19 hours, 50 minutes ago
"Let me see if I had gotten this straight?" --- He's a consultant to the Ministry of National Security....that's headed by someone else that "managed to walk away"* after encountering the now deceased? --- There's no making this up. --- Meself, shall return later to discuss Zenith Broadcasting. -- Yes?
DWW 18 hours, 38 minutes ago
If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck... If this is you then stop walking and talking like a duck if you don't want to be branded a duck by those around you. You are judged by the people you associate with. Don't be dumb
sheeprunner12 18 hours, 27 minutes ago
Is this what the PLP Govt is paying this man consultant fees to be saying???
Asking for a friend ........ 🤔🤔
ThisIsOurs 18 hours, 23 minutes ago
What Mr Reid said "could" be true. The unfortunate thing is, if this gentleman was indeed the "leader" of the gang, whether or not he actually did this crime or that crime, he would be a high valued target for a rival gang. That's just the price of affiliation. At times even persons trying to break free pay the price
ThisIsOurs 16 hours, 3 minutes ago
Here's the real question: given recent history, we know that the possibility exists for one or more senior police officers to allow illegal activity, and at times ease the path for illegal activity to transpire. A senior police officer on video has also implicated a "high ranking politician" willing to do the same for a share of the profits. Do we have police officers and high ranking politicians aiding or cloaking gang operations?
ibonamy 11 hours, 36 minutes ago
Ask the victims for an impact statement. These guys never change.
TalRussell 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
Comrade Mr Reid, a consultant in the Ministry of National Security, - "a" being the operative word, since premiership seems to care not, his consultancy remains in uninterrupted play. - How did I score on pointing that out? -- Yes?
Sign in to comment
OpenID