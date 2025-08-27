Senator Seymour says she will not seek office in upcoming general election

FREE National Movement (FNM) Senator Maxine Seymour announced yesterday that she will not seek elected office in the upcoming general election, though she pledged her continued loyalty to the party and commitment to public service.

“Serving my country has been the highest honour of my life,” Ms Seymour said in a statement. “I consider public service a sacred duty, a calling, and a vow. A vow which I take seriously and a duty for which I have given my all.”

She clarified that her decision applies only to running as a candidate, stressing that she will remain active in the Senate and within her party.

“I will honour my responsibilities in the Senate and in my shadow portfolio, for as long as I am called to do so, with undiminished diligence.”

Ms Seymour, a third-generation FNM supporter who joined the Torchbearers more than 30 years ago, said she is committed to working alongside the party’s ratified candidates.

“I am deeply and unwaveringly committed to the Free National Movement,” she said. “I believe that we have a strong, capable team, led by our leader Michael C Pintard, and I will give my full energy to ensuring its success.”

She added that her work will continue beyond politics, with literacy and other social priorities high on her agenda.

“Leadership is exercised wherever one works faithfully for the good of others. Beyond politics, my service continues. Literacy, among other vital national priorities, is close to my heart because it is the key that unlocks opportunity, dignity, and empowerment,” Ms Seymour said.

In her statement, Seymour also thanked party supporters and constituents in Sea Breeze.

“To those who have stood with me, walked with me, and placed their trust in me, I extend my deepest gratitude,” she said. “This is not the end of my service, but the beginning of a new chapter. I will continue to be a voice for the voiceless and to work for a Bahamas that offers equal opportunity to every citizen. A Bahamas for all Bahamians.”

She closed with a pledge: “I vow to thee, my country, my heart, my soul, and my strength.”