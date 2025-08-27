Swimmers make their debut on the world stage

THE Bahamas was proudly represented by a six-member team at the World Junior Swimming Championships held this past week in Otopeni, Romania.

Among more than 900 athletes from over 130 nations, our swimmers made their debut on the world stage and showcased the growing talent within Bahamian swimming.

Each athlete competed in multiple individual events as well as relays. The team’s top relay finish was 19th overall in the 4x100m mixed freestyle, swam by Caden Wells, Ellie Gibson, Saleste Gibson and Zoe Williamson.

Individually, Caden Wells earned the best result with 40th in the men’s 200m breaststroke, followed by Zoe Williamson (44th in the women’s 200m freestyle) and Ayrton Moncur (44th in the men’s 200m butterfly).

“We are proud of the team’s performance at this elite level of competition for athletes under 19,” Bahamas Aquatics wrote. “Their results highlight both their commitment and the bright future of Bahamian swimming as they continue preparing for senior international championships,” said the press release.