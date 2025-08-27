Team Bahamas named for the Battle of the Islands Tournament in Sint Maarten August 30

THE All-Out Boxing Club and the Bahamas World Boxing Federation has named the team that will represent The Bahamas at the Battle of the Islands Tournament in Sint Maarten on August 30.

Under the leadership of Bahamas national head coach Jermaine Gibson, the All-Out Boxing Club will proudly represent The Bahamas in the tournament with the following players:

Team Members - Jahmal Smalls, Keano Cox, Colon Smith and Ania Powell. The coaches are Jermaine Gibson and Richard Dean.

“With four fighters and two coaches, our team is prepared to face strong competition from St. Kitts, Sint Maarten and Barbados,” the BWBF said.

“Through dedication, preparation, and heart, we are determined to bring home the gold for The Bahamas.”

‘One Team. One Fight. One Bahamas’ is the motto for the BWBF.