BLTA: ‘We have always been an organisation that believes in unity and transparency’

By JONATHAN BURROWS

BAHAMAS Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) president Perry Newton addressed the press earlier this week in response to growing unrest within the local tennis community regarding the administration of the association.

Newton acknowledged that in recent weeks we have seen heightened criticism of the BLTA’s operations with coaches and past players voicing frustrations about the overall direction of the sport and the association’s administration and its duties. “We have always been an organisation that believes in unity and transparency and everything that we do is for growth and the development of the sport,” said Newton.

“A lot of times persons may not agree with the process and they may want you to go left when you’re going right,” he also added.

Despite the tensions, Newton expressed optimism about the future of Bahamian tennis.

“I think that we have had a lot of success and I think that we have a vision for the future and that is the most important thing is when you have a vision and then you know see the fruits,” Newton said.

Newton also appealed for unity within the tennis community.