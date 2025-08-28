‘Blue’ Johnson says supporters will make their presence felt at FNM ratification tonight

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement is expected to ratify candidates for at least six constituencies tonight, including Fort Charlotte, Tall Pines, Sea Breeze, Freetown, Killarney, and St Barnabas, according to a party source.

Entrepreneur Lincoln Deal is expected to be the pick for Freetown, though he declined to comment yesterday. Mr Deal was previously eyeing Killarney, but that nomination is expected to go to Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis.

Andrew “Blue” Johnson, another aspirant for Freetown, said the party has not informed him of any decision.

“I have not gotten a call to say that I am the candidate and heard Mr Deal will possibly be chosen,” Mr Johnson said yesterday. “I know they’re in a dilemma, because they’re trying to find somewhere for the young fellow because he was not given the Killarney seat what he was trying for.”

He suggested his independence within the party might be working against him.

“What I’ve heard is that I may be a person that you can’t dictate or control,” he said. “What I’m hearing is that I am the perfect candidate for Freetown, but there are a few that feels they want their man, and there are others who disagree, but it’s overwritten so to speak.”

Mr Johnson said he respects party rules but will always speak out when necessary. He added that his supporters intend to make their presence felt at tonight’s ratification.

“The people want to show support and show the FNM the people says who they want,” he said. “The residents of Freetown is telling the FNM who they want and it’s time for these political parties to listen to the people. They are coming only in support of Andrew “Blue” Johnson in numbers, we are peaceful, but we want Andrew Blue Johnson.”

In June, the FNM ratified 17 candidates during a rally-style event at the party’s headquarters on Mackey Street.

Among those ratified were Dr Jacqueline Penn-Knowles (Marathon), Dr Nicholas Fox (Fox Hill), Debra Moxey-Rolle (The Exumas and Ragged Island), Omar Isaacs (West Grand Bahama and Bimini), Philippa Kelly (Central and South Eleuthera), and Brian Brown (Golden Isles), a British Empire Medal recipient.

Incumbents Kwasi Thompson (East Grand Bahama) and Adrian White (St Anne’s) were also ratified.

Former MPs from the Minnis administration who are re-entering the political fray include: Michael Foulkes (Golden Gates), Marvin Dames (Mount Moriah), Carlton Bowleg (North Andros and the Berry Islands), Elsworth Johnson (Yamacraw), and Rickey Mackey (North Eleuthera). Senator Darren Henfield, who previously represented North Abaco, will now run in South Beach.