Hanna-Martin: We’re working to resolve senior schools officials issues

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said officials are working urgently to resolve a standoff with principals and other senior education officers who have withdrawn their labour, stressing that schools must open uninterrupted next week.

Her comments followed the Bahamas Educators Managerial Union’s (BEMU) decision to remain off the job until the Ministry of Education addresses longstanding concerns, including allowances and promotions.

“The only thing I would say about that is that we want to work to resolve it,” Mrs Hanna Martin said. “We value our administrators. They are leaders on the school campuses and elsewhere. They’re leaders. So we want to get past the impasse and get back on track so we can start delivering education without interruption. I mean, post pandemic, it’s critical, you know, so we need to iron out the issues and get everything back on track.”

Education Director Dominique Russell said contingency plans exist in case the dispute drags into next week, but she emphasised officials are focused on reaching a settlement.

“We’re going to do our best based on the environment that we are in,” she said. “Like I said, all of my team members, the team members in the Ministry of Education, are working to resolve these issues, and we did say that we will meet with BEMU on Friday to give an update as to where we are with these matters. So we are hoping that our team members will see the that we are working in good faith, and that as a result of that, they will ensure that they are.”

BEMU, which represents about 490 members, secured a strike certificate in May 2024. The union represents principals, vice principals, assistant directors of education, and senior education officers.

Union leaders said they hope significant progress will be made before schools reopen on Monday, insisting none of their demands are unreasonable.