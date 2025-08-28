Jonquel Jones records her 101st career double double

By JONATHAN BURROWS

In a tense matchup, Jonquel Jones delivered another masterclass performance, securing her 101st career double-double, and the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun, 81-79.

Jones scored 18 points, shooting an efficient eight of 10, with 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Liberty needed every bit of Jones’ efficient night against her former team now led by DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas.

It would be Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu’s game-saving block in the final seconds of the game to secure the victory.

This win maintained the streak of 33-0 in games where Jones records a double-double.

Speaking after the game, Jones emphasised the importance of consistency for the Liberty.

“We just have to be consistent now. We know we can do it and we’re successful when we do it,” Jones told the New York Post.

This double-double also marked her 11th this season in just 26 regular-season game appearances.

Jones’ steady production remains the team’s backbone as the Liberty prepares for the playoffs.