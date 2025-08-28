Judicial review called for over Exuma resort development

By FAY SIMMONS

An Exuma developer has filed for a judicial review in the Supreme Court against the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), challenging its decision to approve a controversial neighbouring resort development.

Bob Coughlin, principal of the $75m Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club on Sampson Cay, Exuma, is seeking judicial review of DEPP’s decision to issue a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) to Yntegra Group for the proposed $200m Rosewood Exuma resort.

He told reporters yesterday that he previously filed a formal protest with DEPP last month and has since initiated court proceedings to challenge the department’s review and approval process.

While declining to discuss the legal action in further detail, Mr Coughlin maintained that the Rosewood Exuma project is too dense for the area and could cause lasting damage to the environment and surrounding businesses.

“Everybody thinks that because we’re doing this stuff, that we’re against them doing a development,” said Mr Coughlin.

“I’m not against them doing their development. What we honestly believe, and what SEA believes, without a lot of study, is 96 structures, which is what they plan to put on this barrier cay is too dense. It brings too much traffic, too much land destruction, not just sea destruction, but they’re basically going to scrape the cay to do it. And some of the logistics really get in the way of the recreational areas, not just here, but down in the sand bar as well.”

The Rosewood Exuma project has drawn strong backlash from local businesses and environmental groups, who fear that dredging and large-scale construction will destroy seagrass beds, marine habitats, and wetlands — fundamentally altering the ecological landscape of East Sampson Cay.

The Save Exuma Alliance (SEA) — a coalition of six local businesses including the Staniel Cay Yacht Club, Turtlegrass Resort & Island Club, and Staniel Cay Adventures — has been outspoken about its concerns regarding the project’s environmental footprint.

Keiran Miller, owner of Staniel Cay Adventures, said the area of North Bay, scheduled to be dredged to accommodate a service dock for the resort, is a popular area for eco-tourism experiences including snorkeling, fishing, and scuba diving.

“I’d like to think that the big draw for a lot of our visitors is the natural beauty of the place. They want to come here. They want to see these pristine blue waters, the white sandy, beautiful beaches, the lovely sand bars,” said Mr Miller

“All these things intrinsically invite people to come here, to spend money with, not just myself, but with the straw vendors, local pilots and different [businesses]. We have to keep protecting these things and do business in a way that encourages the growth of these things and the preservation of these things so that they’re there for future generations to continue to benefit from and enjoy.”

He added that while his business could benefit financially from visitors staying at the new resort, the long-term sustainability of Exuma’s natural environment must remain the top priority.

“We’re not against development. We just want to make sure everybody who’s coming here is coming here has the intention and want to follow through with the action of protecting the space, preserving this place, making it better, if possible, for everybody else to be able to come and enjoy,” said Mr Miller.

“Over the last decade or more, Exuma has become one of the hottest spots in the Bahamas. It’s a big tourist draw. I can’t tell you the amount of boats coming in and out of here every day because of it. Just based on the fact that it seems to have become more or less the bread and butter for quite a few people, it just makes sense for us to try to make it last as long and as best as we can”

Mr Miller also criticized DEPP’s decision to allow dredging in the North Bay, warning it sets a precedent for future developments to follow suit — even at the expense of delicate marine ecosystems.

“You’ve already approved it once. You’ve already set a precedent. It’s already happened once. You can’t single me out and say, I can’t do it, because now that’s prejudice against me,” he said.

“Now that we’ve already set the precedent, if whoever else comes along in the future to decide to develop — because a lot of these developers aren’t here to stay — then you know eventually what’s going to happen to these areas. And things like coral reef are already at risk of dying out from natural causes.”

He said many in the community would be more supportive of the project if the developers pursued a less intrusive alternative to dredging the bay, took visible steps to reduce its environmental impact, and backed up their promises with action.

“I’m not naïve enough to accept that the only way this project can go in is by dredging. If there is a way to get this project off the ground without being so directly damaging to that part of the reef, as well as preferably, to downscale a little bit more from the number of villas that you want to put there, then let’s do it,” said Mr Miller.

“Nobody’s saying you can’t come here and do well. Nobody’s saying you can’t come here and present a luxury type feel to your clientele. There’s no lack of luxury around here to begin with, but come on, man, let’s be conscious about it. If you say you care for the environment, show me — put rubber to the road and let’s see.”

Yntegra Group yesterday announced a series of entrepreneurial opportunities tied to the resort’s “heart of house,” where staff will live and work. The company is inviting local entrepreneurs to express interest in operating key amenities that will serve the 150 resort employees, including a staff restaurant, a bakery and coffee shop, a hair salon, and a Captain’s Lounge.

The developer also noted it is currently working with about a dozen local vendors and that nearly 20 Bahamian businesses have already signed on to support various aspects of the project, including food service, logistics, and construction. Close to 200 individuals have reportedly expressed interest in job opportunities related to both the construction and operational phases.

The announcement follows a recent update from Bahamas Industries & Construction Company Ltd. (BICCo), which said it had identified 146 prospective employees from the Exuma Cays and surrounding areas.