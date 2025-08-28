NPSA REGULAR SEASON: Renegades outslug Mighty Mitts 15-12, Wildcats blast Sharks 21-2 in ladies’ opener

THE New Providence Softball Association continued its regular season action with two exciting match-ups on Tuesday night in the Bankers’ Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

In the men’s marathon affair in the nightcap, the Renegades outslugged the Chances Mighty Mitts 15-12, while the Sunshine Auto Wildcats blasted the Platinum Sharks 21-2 in the ladies’ opener. Here’s a recap of the two games played:

Renegades 15, Mighty Mitts 12

Jahim Davis emerged as the winning pitcher, while manager Alphonso “Chicken” Albury was tagged with the loss.

Junel Bain led the offensive attack for the Renegades, going 2-for-3 with a triple, driving in two runs and scoring as many runs, while Lindero Hanna was 4-for-5 with a triple and a pair of RBI and runs scored as well.

The game was tied at 11-11 at the end of regulation and had to go to the ninth inning when the Renegades put up four runs on two hits to seal the deal.

They also had a run on a hit in the first, three runs on two hits in the second, six runs on five hits in the third and one run on a hit in the fifth inning.

Chances could only respond with a run on a hit in the ninth of the extra two frames. They had three runs in both the first and second on one and two hits respectively, one run on one hit in the third, another run on three hits in the fourth, two runs on two hits in the sixth and one run on two hits in the seventh.

Avery Moxey went 3-for-5 with a RBI and run scored and Caleb Knowles was 2-for-6 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored in a losing effort for the Mighty Mitts.

Wildcats 21, Sharks 2

Ramona Hanna out-duelled Yvanna McDonald on the mound in this lopsided encounter.

Hanna also helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, but it was Kenya Forbes with the big bat as she was a perfect 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBI and four runs scored.

Daria Cambridge was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored, Donette Edwards was 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored to also help Sunshine Auto in the win.

The Wildcats opened the game with four runs on two hits in the first, but blew the game open in the third with 10 runs on seven hits and added seven more insurance runs on three hits in the fourth for the abbreviated victory.

Platinum’s only two runs were unearned in the second inning. They were hitless in the game.

Thursday

7pm - Platinum Sharks vs Black Scorpions (L)

9pm - Gremlins vs Titans (M)

Saturday

7pm - Ballers Elite vs Platinum Sharks (L)

9pm - Gremlins vs Renegades (M)