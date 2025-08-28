Police suspect inside job in murder of gang leader ‘Monster’

POLICE suspect the murder of alleged gang boss Duran “Monster” Neely was an inside job, carried out by members of his own organisation rather than a rival group.

The Tribune understands that investigators believe Neely, 37, had a falling out with figures in the Dirty South gang, and that his killers appeared to have inside knowledge of his movements on the night he died.

Authorities said Neely had long managed to stay one step ahead of the law, a feat they believe was made possible by corruption within the system, whether in the police force or the courts.

The Dirty South gang is thought to have more than 100 members, making it one of the largest gangs in New Providence. Neely was regarded as its head and, for years, a shadowy figure in the criminal underworld, often described as a “ghost” because he was rarely directly tied to the violence he was suspected of directing.

He was gunned down Monday night in what police believe was a planned hit. Investigators said a truck ran him off the road before several gunmen opened fire, leaving him dead beside a grey Chevrolet Colorado. A white Dodge Ram was later found engulfed in flames nearby.

Neely’s criminal history included charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, but none led to convictions. He was twice arrested in late 2015 and early 2016 but released without charge, later suing the Attorney General for unlawful arrest and detention. In September 2023, the Supreme Court awarded him $26,000 in damages. Before entering frontline politics, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, KC, was among the lawyers who represented him.

His killing has heightened security concerns, with fears of possible retaliation. A voice note circulated on social media after his death captured inmates at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services celebrating. Prison Commissioner Doan Cleare said security at the facility has been stepped up.