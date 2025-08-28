Proposal seeks to limit students to four year ‘duration of status’ in US

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN students would be limited to a four-year stay in the United States under a proposal to end “duration of status” admissions for foreigners.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking that would require F-1 academic students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I-1 foreign media representatives to be admitted for fixed periods rather than for the duration of their programmes.

The move is part of President’s Trump continued crackdown on national security and immigration enforcement concerns linked to the existing system.

The rule, set to be published in the US Federal Register today, would remove all references to “duration of status” from immigration regulations. Instead, students would receive admission for the length of their course of study, up to a maximum of four years, and would need to apply for an extension if more time is required. Exchange visitors would face similar limits, while representatives of foreign media would be admitted for 240 days.

The proposal also shortens the post-study grace period for F-1 students from 60 days to 30. Other changes include restrictions on changing educational levels or programmes, automatic extensions of employment under certain conditions, and new procedures for requesting additional time in the United States.

DHS said the change is meant to strengthen oversight of non-immigrant visa holders, citing cases where people remained in the country for decades by moving between programmes without ever applying for an extension of stay.

According to DHS estimates, the rule would impose annualised costs of about US$390m to US$392m over ten years, including expenses for students and schools.

Public comments on the proposal will be accepted for 30 days after its publication. Comments on its information collection requirements will be accepted for 60 days.