‘ZNS boss must resign’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands yesterday demanded the resignation of ZNS General Manager Clint Watson, calling his pursuit of frontline politics while running the state broadcaster “an egregious violation of ethics.”
Dr Sands said Mr Watson’s open bid for the Progressive Liberal Party’s Southern Shores nomination raises serious questions of fairness and breaches the spirit of the General Orders, which govern the conduct of public officers.
General Orders divides public officers into three categories. Those in the “politically restricted” group — typically senior officials or officers in sensitive posts — are barred outright from political activity. Others in an “intermediate” group may take part in political affairs only with formal approval and under strict conditions, while the “politically free” group may participate more fully, provided it does not interfere with their duties.
The rules define political activity broadly, including canvassing, speaking at political meetings, publishing material to promote a party, or publicly indicating support for a candidate. General Orders also mandates that any public officer formally nominated for election must immediately resign.
Mr Watson’s attendance at the PLP’s aspirants’ module last weekend has fuelled debate over whether such a move qualifies as political activity for someone in his position. Some argue his role as general manager of ZNS makes him subject to the restrictions, while others contend resignation is only required if and when he is officially nominated.
“The national broadcast station, funded by the Bahamian taxpayer, cannot be allowed to double as a political launching pad for the governing party,” Dr Sands said. “The Prime Minister’s confirmation of Mr Watson’s political ambitions only makes matters worse. It is impossible to maintain even the appearance of fairness when the head of the national news is simultaneously preparing to run on a PLP ticket.”
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis did not confirm whether Mr Watson will be ratified as the PLP’s candidate for Southern Shores, but said Tuesday: “He’s expressed interest for running for quite some time.”
Mr Watson was among several hopefuls who attended the PLP’s candidate module, along with businessman Sebas Bastian, Tribune president Robert Dupuch-Carron, former Senator Frank Smith, Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations president Drumeco Archer, and former Doctors Hospital chief executive Charles Sealy.
Dr Sands insisted that to preserve public trust and the credibility of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, Mr Watson should step down immediately. Mr Watson has not responded to calls seeking comment.
Comments
hrysippus 19 hours, 20 minutes ago
Anyone with even a modicum of integrity would immediately resign from his or her highly paid government job, particularly if the position was gained through political appointment as opposed to promotion through merit and experience within the organization. What happens now will speak louder than mere words, or a report on the ZNS evening news. LOL.....sigh.
Sickened 18 hours, 29 minutes ago
He's just another disgraceful PLP. An embarrassment.
The PLP are out because Bahamians know that we can't survive another 5 years with them and their corruption heading the country.
TalRussell 17 hours, 18 minutes ago
All wanna be general election candidates....before receiving their party's official nomination, should be required to submit his/her/other "certified financial disclosure." --- Think so - Yes?
bahamianson 17 hours, 18 minutes ago
Must resign. What kind of country allows the managing director whom controls the airways to run for the opposition whom is via for tv space. The obvious is going to be from the fnm, you are intentionally blocking tv space from us and giving it to your party. But , this is like brave abandoning ship during Covid while other Bahamians had to deal with our own healthcare system, his daughter wanted him close to her. We actually bought that garbage. Also, same as the plp totally rejecting the voting process against the numbers boys when we voted NO. They again disregarded our voices and are praised today! What garbage is that ? The numbers boys are millionaires on our backs when it was irregular for them to be in business. How is it that the commissioner of police at the time and all the police officers could not bring a case against the numbers boys??? You’ll figure it out. This country is a joke.
jackbnimble 10 hours, 47 minutes ago
I concur!
TalRussell 16 hours, 25 minutes ago
'Tis only a question of "how long" before premiership, acts? -- My former Zenith work colleagues Charles Carter, Eddie Bethel, Calsey Johnson, all moved onto politics...."but they were the true broadcasting pioneers." They were the "true firsts" voices for many broadcasting firsts in Bahamian radio. --- Unfortunately, "this one HAS become an embarrassing imposter for the "Brave" premiership. -- Yes?
tetelestai 13 minutes ago
Tal, please stop with your inaccuracies. In the case of Ed Bethel, he became an ambassador (not moved on to politics) 10 years AFTER working at ZNS. no conflict there at all. There was, and is, no integrity issues in that regard.
truetruebahamian 16 hours, 23 minutes ago
Bahamianson, too true and we have been devolving for over half a century.
birdiestrachan 16 hours, 11 minutes ago
Doc Sands disrespect the intelligence of the Bahamian people Mr Watson has not been named as a candidate Some like Sands look down on Bahamians and believe they are better than others but I say as If says if all men count with you but none to much
birdiestrachan 15 hours, 50 minutes ago
Number boys. What about the kellys. Symonetts and Mauras are they boys or does it depend on one's hue ??
TalRussell 12 hours, 17 minutes ago
Ummm...Comrade Birdie''s post, it doesn't really mean anything. There's not a word of fact in his denial of white colour ruling boys. What about the negro popoulaces' of 112,000 that had to live under their white colony's might and rules? --- Yes?
Regardless 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
He needs to lose weight before he can find out he is in shape to run let alone resign.
tetelestai 6 minutes ago
A few things here, because many of you are ignorant as hell.
1) General Orders does not apply to SOEs (ZNS, BAIC, WSC, etc.), so Sands quoting General Orders is a red herring. 2) Mike Smith and Pakeisha Parker all employed with ZNS, solicited and received FNM nominations - and not a darn thing was said about it then (by the FNM and the hypocrite FNM supporters). We can't have selective morality now. 3) FNM has abused this privilege many times, where it mattered: Brensil Rolle, for example, was an employee of the Ministry (where he in fact WAS subject to General Orders), when he solicited and ultimately received a nomination from Ingraham in 2007. FNM was silent on this matter. 4) Recently, Senator Rolle, who was attached to ZNS, actively pursued an FNM nomination, in the employ of the great Zephyr Nassau Sunshine.
So, the FNM, including the miscreant Sands, can miss me with all this nonsense.
