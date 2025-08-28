‘ZNS boss must resign’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Chairman Dr Duane Sands yesterday demanded the resignation of ZNS General Manager Clint Watson, calling his pursuit of frontline politics while running the state broadcaster “an egregious violation of ethics.”

Dr Sands said Mr Watson’s open bid for the Progressive Liberal Party’s Southern Shores nomination raises serious questions of fairness and breaches the spirit of the General Orders, which govern the conduct of public officers.

General Orders divides public officers into three categories. Those in the “politically restricted” group — typically senior officials or officers in sensitive posts — are barred outright from political activity. Others in an “intermediate” group may take part in political affairs only with formal approval and under strict conditions, while the “politically free” group may participate more fully, provided it does not interfere with their duties.

The rules define political activity broadly, including canvassing, speaking at political meetings, publishing material to promote a party, or publicly indicating support for a candidate. General Orders also mandates that any public officer formally nominated for election must immediately resign.

Mr Watson’s attendance at the PLP’s aspirants’ module last weekend has fuelled debate over whether such a move qualifies as political activity for someone in his position. Some argue his role as general manager of ZNS makes him subject to the restrictions, while others contend resignation is only required if and when he is officially nominated.

“The national broadcast station, funded by the Bahamian taxpayer, cannot be allowed to double as a political launching pad for the governing party,” Dr Sands said. “The Prime Minister’s confirmation of Mr Watson’s political ambitions only makes matters worse. It is impossible to maintain even the appearance of fairness when the head of the national news is simultaneously preparing to run on a PLP ticket.”

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis did not confirm whether Mr Watson will be ratified as the PLP’s candidate for Southern Shores, but said Tuesday: “He’s expressed interest for running for quite some time.”

Mr Watson was among several hopefuls who attended the PLP’s candidate module, along with businessman Sebas Bastian, Tribune president Robert Dupuch-Carron, former Senator Frank Smith, Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations president Drumeco Archer, and former Doctors Hospital chief executive Charles Sealy.

Dr Sands insisted that to preserve public trust and the credibility of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, Mr Watson should step down immediately. Mr Watson has not responded to calls seeking comment.