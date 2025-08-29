‘Blue’ Johnson snubbed at FNM candidate reveal

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement ratified seven more candidates last night as the party continued filling its slate ahead of the next general election.

The event confirmed several familiar political aspirants and underscored shifts in key constituencies.

Among those ratified were former Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson for Fort Charlotte, Heather McDonald for Englerston, attorney Serfent Rolle for Tall Pines, and businesswoman Trevania Clarke-Hall. Four of the seven ratified were women.

FNM Leader Michael Pintard said the party had elevated more than 100 potential candidates before making its final choices.

“Some may question why some went where they went,” he told supporters. “I’m here to tell you, we do not want to disadvantage the next generation. We want to give them a legitimate shot at being successful.”

Mr Pintard acknowledged dissatisfaction among ome hopefuls.

“We regret that we could not embrace all of those who desire to carry the franchise and the banner of the party, but we assure you, there are many different ways to serve this country, other than just on the front line at this time,” he said. “We believe that the mission we are on is bigger than the personal ambitions that each of us may have.”

Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis was confirmed as the candidate for Killarney, a constituency long held by the FNM. Party officials announced in April that former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis would not be renominated.

Dr Minnis has since said he intends to run. Some wonder if his participation could split the FNM’s base.

Senator Barnett-Ellis, however, said she is focused on building support.

“I’m incredibly humbled by this honour to carry on the torch, carry on the legacy of great FNM representation in Killarney so I look forward to the opportunity,” she said. “I look forward to meeting people, reaching out, hearing what their concerns are, and firing the PLP.”

She also said Killarney is one of the constituencies that should be split to ensure better voter representation. “Killarney and Golden Isles are two very, very large constituencies with over 7000 voters, and so it’s important for people to get true representation, for those constituencies to be made smaller, so that those members of parliament that we can reach out to them and meet their needs,” she said.

Lincoln Deal received the Freetown nomination despite previously wanting the Killarney nomination. He said the assignment was not about geography but service.

“It’s about serving the people, their needs, whether you live in the east, the west or in the islands, our concerns are still the same,” he said. “We want good representation, and we want to build better communities, and you can do that wherever you are planted.”

Supporters of Andrew “Blue” Johnson, another Freetown hopeful, were vocal during the ratification. Mr Johnson said while he remains a loyal FNM, his supporters would not allow him to endorse anyone else if he was not chosen.

Mr Deal downplayed tensions. “It was a fair expression of what he thinks should have happened,” he said. “I look forward to hopefully working with Blue. I think ultimately we both have an interest in ensuring that the people of Freetown have good representation. I look forward to reaching out and seeing how best we can collaborate and work together.”

Mr Pintard also dismissed suggestions that the selection process could hurt the party. “We’re happy to track any and everybody. God bless them, looking for their vote on election day,” he said.

Addressing Freetown directly, he added: “Freetown, you have many talented people that can lead, and have led. We are adding to your number. We are working with you. Let’s not divide the vote in Freetown. We need Wayne Munroe gone.”

He expressed no concern that choosing Ms Barnett-Ellis over Dr Minnis might damage the FNM’s prospects in Killarney.

Also ratified was funeral director Denalee Penn-Mackey for Southern Shores. Mrs Penn-Mackey previously sought the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination in North Abaco during the last election.

Her candidacy sets up a potential clash with ZNS general manager Clint Watson, who is eyeing the PLP’s nomination for the same seat.

Mrs Penn-Mackey used her speech to send him a message.

“Where is ZNS? I want ZNS to zoom this camera in. Zoom it in right here,” she said.

“I heard through the grapevine that the PLP wants to send the general manager from ZNS. I want him to know this: this train has left the station. This train will not derail. I want him to know that at the end of the journey there is a big, bold sign that says victory.