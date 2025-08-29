RBDF and US Coast Guard host “Safety at Sea & Continuing the Legacy” event

A FREE family-friendly event to promote maritime safety, rescue awareness, and community engagement hosted by The Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA), in partnership with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), will be held on September 6, from 1pm to 4pm at Fort Montagu Park.

Under the theme “Safety at Sea & Continuing the Legacy,” the event aims to educate the public on maritime safety, showcase rescue operations, and inspire volunteerism in support of BASRA’s lifesaving mission. Event highlights include interactive exhibits and demonstrations; US Coast Guard helicopter rescue demonstration; RBDF Sea Training Department; life-saving equipment demonstrations; and family-friendly activities.

BASRA Director Cameron Gibson said: “This event is a celebration of our shared commitment to maritime safety and the legacy of rescue services in The Bahamas. We invite the public to come learn, engage, and discover how they can contribute to saving lives at sea.”

BASRA is a non-profit volunteer organisation dedicated to maritime search and rescue, safety education, and emergency response coordination.