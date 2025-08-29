Sir Ronald Sanders awarded Ukraine’s Order of Merit

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the united States, Sir Ronald Sanders, a Tribune columnist, will receive Ukraine’s Order of Merit for his advocacy in defence of the country’s sovereignty, according to a statement from the Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Embassy said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the decree on August 24, recognising Sir Ronald “for a significant contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” The award will be presented at a ceremony in Washington, DC, in September.

According to the release, Sir Ronald has championed Ukraine’s case in international bodies, including the Organization of American States, where he piloted resolutions and declarations in support of the country. He has also pressed for global backing of the Ukrainian people in his syndicated column.

“I am greatly honoured by the award from President Zelensky,” Sir Ronald said. “I regard it as an award not only to me but to my government in Antigua and Barbuda for its stance in standing up for the principles enshrined in the united nations Charter and international law.”

He added: “The courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people against superior odds to maintain their autonomy and identity is an example to all small states that are confronted with unfairness and injustice.”

Sir Ronald’s column can be read in The Tribune on Mondays.