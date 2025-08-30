Man dies in early morning crash on Grand Bahama

Police are investigating a traffic fatality after a car crashed into a utility pole on Queens Highway early Saturday morning.

The victim has not been officially identified, but The Tribune understands the man's name is Link Jones.

Officers responded to reports of a traffic accident shortly after 6am, and found a gold-coloured vehicle with extensive front-end damage.

Mr Jones reportedly appeared lifeless when he was found in the driver's seat, and was later confirmed dead by emergency medical services.

Initial investigations suggest the vehicle was travelling west along Queens Highway when it veered left and collided with the pole.

The matter remains under active investigation.