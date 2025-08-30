Police searching for missing 11-Year-Old Brieanna Davis

Police are appealing to the public for help locating 11-year-old Brieanna Davis, who was reported missing over the weekend.

Brieanna was last seen at her residence on Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens, around 11pm on Friday, August 29. She was reported missing the following day.

She is described as having a brown complexion, slim build, standing about 5’4” tall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9975/6, 502-9991/2, or call 911, 919, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.