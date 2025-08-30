RBDF vessel crashes into jetty in Inagua after mechanical failure

A Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) vessel crashed into a jetty in Matthew Town, Inagua, on Saturday morning after experiencing mechanical failure, officials confirmed.

The RBDF said HMBS Durward Knowles lost control of its controllable pitch propeller system at 7:54am while approaching alongside. Despite the bridge team ordering the engines astern, they unexpectedly surged forward, causing the vessel to strike a nearby jetty.

No injuries were reported, and other RBDF craft moored nearby were not affected.

The RBDF noted the vessel underwent technical work at Fort Pierce earlier this summer to resolve the same issue, but the malfunction recurred.

A full technical review and assessment has been launched to determine corrective measures, the RBDF said, adding it remains committed to safety, accountability, and operational readiness.