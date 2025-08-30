Woman held at gunpoint during Podoleo Street robbery

A woman was held at gunpoint by a man known to her during a robbery at her Podoleo Street home on Thursday.

According to police, the woman’s juvenile daughter was also at home at the time.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 11am when two men entered the residence. One of the suspects, reportedly known to the woman, produced a firearm and held her at gunpoint while electronic devices were stolen.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or provide anonymous tips through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).