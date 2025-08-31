Fire breaks out at BPL Plant in Central Andros

Electricity supply in Central Andros was knocked out early Sunday after a fire broke out at the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) plant in Fresh Creek.
BPL said its 1.1 MW trailer unit caught on fire leaving all consumers between Love Hill and Behring Point without power.
The power outage in Central Andros occurred around 6.30am on Sunday, BPL said.
The extent of the damage and restoration timeline were not immediately available. BPL said teams are working to restore power safely and speedily.
This is a developing story.
Comments
Porcupine 12 hours, 59 minutes ago
Power was out in some of Andros prior to, and during that time. We live in a failed state. Let's get used to it.
sheeprunner12 11 hours, 30 minutes ago
It's plain to see that Brave's second attempt to reform BEC/BPL ..... first with PowerSecure & now with Pike/Focol will not end well for the average Bahamian electricity consumer.
A failed state starts with stupid leaders who oversee failed infrastructure and an unproductive stagnant society & economy.
ThisIsOurs 9 hours, 25 minutes ago
I am starting to believe that the new owners are incapable of changing much but their profit margins.
While power outages were continuously reported across the Bahamas, FOCOL proudly reported that they'd made a 20m dollar profit for the first half of the year, outpacing 2024 where their entire years profit was 29m.
To add insult to injury, the BEC CEO reported to the nation that the reason Nassau consumers and businesses were seeing a 40% or greater increase over the already tripled "adjustment rate" bills of Q4 2024, was because they were forced to run more diesel engines at Blue Hills to compensate for increased summer demand.
But wasnt the objective of the privatization exercise to revolutionize energy and move us from diesel fuel? How could they at the same time declare rates increasing based on their inefficient operation and proudly declare what a killing theyd made in profits?? Arent these sort of deals expected to be investment heavy and low to zero profits in the early years?
This picture is looking oddly "Puerto Rico" familiar. Private entity takes over electricity grid promises revolutionary changes but things go from bad to worse. One natural disaster later, the entire system collapses. With the owners repeating the refrain, this place was a mess when we got it you know.
