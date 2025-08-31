Fire breaks out at BPL Plant in Central Andros

Electricity supply in Central Andros was knocked out early Sunday after a fire broke out at the Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) plant in Fresh Creek.

BPL said its 1.1 MW trailer unit caught on fire leaving all consumers between Love Hill and Behring Point without power.

The power outage in Central Andros occurred around 6.30am on Sunday, BPL said.

The extent of the damage and restoration timeline were not immediately available. BPL said teams are working to restore power safely and speedily.

This is a developing story.