Abandoned baby inspires Pi Xi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s $10,000 donation to PMH Children’s Ward

INSPIRED by a baby found abandoned in bushes last October, the Pi Xi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity donated $10,000 to the Princess Margaret Hospital’s Children’s Ward during a presentation at the facility yesterday.

The cheque handover took place outside the Legacy Entrance of PMH at noon. Fraternity members said the discovery of the infant, which drew national concern at the time, prompted them to act in support of vulnerable children receiving care at the hospital.

James Clarke, Basileus and President of the Pi Xi Chapter, said the incident moved members of the organisation.

“We were very touched last year in October with the infant that was found in the bushes,” Mr Clarke said. “We saw it fit, being uncles, fathers and grandfathers, that we want to now give back to assist the Children’s Ward with allowing this infant and other infants who may be in the same situation to be in a better position.”

He said the fraternity wanted the donation to reflect Omega’s emphasis on service. Mr Clarke added that members hoped to partner with the Public Hospitals Authority on future efforts and encouraged other Divine Nine organisations to join them next year “so we can add a few more zeros” to next year’s donation.

Officials from the Public Hospitals Authority were present to receive the donation. Alana Major, the authority’s Director of Foundations, Corporate and Community Relations, described the gesture as significant.

“We are extremely grateful to the Pi Xi brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity for this $10,000 cheque that is being donated to the Children’s Ward,” Ms Major said. “On behalf of nurse Johnson and all of the administrators here at PMH and at PHA we say thank you.”