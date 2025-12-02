AG: New bill ‘backbone’ for the digital economy

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Attorney General yesterday said the Data Protection Bill is the “backbone” of The Bahamas’ technology-related legislation.

Ryan Pinder KC, speaking in the Senate, said current Bahamian data protection laws are outdated and not flexible enough to handle modern technological developments. He added that the new Bill has been designed to accommodate emerging industries that rely heavily on data, such as financial technology (fintech), digital assets, e-commerce, biometrics, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

Asserting that data is a core part of The Bahamas’ digital economy ambitions, he said the Bill will serve as the foundational legal framework for all technology-related legislation in the country.

“The Bill is intended to serve as the backbone of all technology-related legislation, recognising that data, particularly personal data, is a critical component of the digital economy,” said Mr Pinder.

“The regulation of virtually any industry that involves the collection of data, including fintech, digital assets, e-commerce, cyber security, e-government services, biometrics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence requires a legal framework anchored in strong data protection principles and best practices.”

Mr Pinder said the Bill aims to build trust in how personal data is handled, both within The Bahamas and internationally, and is designed to make the management of personal data more transparent and accountable.

“The Bill seeks to strengthen public confidence, both locally and internationally, in the protection of personal data, enhance transparency and accountability in its handling, and expand the rights, obligations and protection of data subjects/consumers, data controllers and data processors in a rapidly-evolving and increasingly complex technological landscape,” said Mr Pinder.

“The Data Protection Commissioner explained the draft Bill significantly expands the rights of individuals by giving data subjects greater control over their personal information, while also imposing stronger responsibilities on data controllers and processors to ensure transparency, accountability and the secure management of personal data.”

Mr Pinder said the Bill establishes a clear legal framework to make sure companies that handle data - both data controllers and data processors -manage personal information responsibly.

He warned that without the framework, there could be gaps in the law, inconsistent enforcement and a loss of public trust, especially when it comes to sensitive personal data.