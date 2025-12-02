Bahamas has one goal: Qualify for CAC games

By BRENT STUBBS

MEMBERS of the Bahamas Baseball Association men's national team say their only goal this week at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium is to qualify for the 2026 Central America and Caribbean Games.

The team, announced on Sunday at the stadium, will be participating in the 2025 Caribbean Baseball Cup that will open on Wednesday, featuring teams from the Dominican Republic, St Maarten, Curacao and the US Virgin Islands.

The winner will earn the final spot for the CAC Games, scheduled for July 24 to August 8 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Bahamas' team will comprise of the following players:

Pitchers - Tyreek Sherman, Mateo Ferguson, Cavian Roberts, Shameko Smith, Tahnaj Thomas, Giovante Tomlins, Deshaunghn Forbes, Orxavier Saint, Chad McKenzie and Chavez Fernander.

Catchers - Benjamin Dupuch, Caden Walker and Theodore 'Trae' Sweeting Jt.

Infielders - Daunte Stuart, Cherif Neymour, Jaiden Cartwright, Ellison Hanna II and Daalen Adderley.

Outfielders - Kashon Conliffe, Chavez Young, Byron Murray, Zachary Gibson, Pheron Charlton and Toby Simmons.

In naming the team, BBA president Clarence 'CJ' McKenzie said they could not have assembled a better pitching staff than they did. He called it the strongest that we've had in 20 years.

Thomas, a 26-year-old Grand Bahamian who played for the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association of Professional Baseball, said the pitching staff is expected to be the firehouse or the battery for Team Bahamas.

"We are happy to be back to represent the country," he said. "Myself, Chavez Fernander and Shameko Smith, we will try to lead the younger guys as the pitching staff to be the battery and firepower as we keep us in some close games.

"I feel we have a very good team. I'm confident that we can pull it off. We just have to stay locked in and go in there and stay focused all seven innings. Everything should be about winning. It should not be about stats or history or who played last year. It should be about what we're going to do to win this week."

Hanna II, one of the top infielders to watch, said after he missed the opportunity to compete on the national team last year, he was delighted when his chance came around this year.

"It was amazing," said Hanna II, who is doing coaching full time as well as enrolled in college as he pursues his second masters degree in business and analytics.

"I was on the staff when we had the inaugural men's national team in the Caribbean Cup in 2022, so to be back wearing a jersey with The Bahamas on my chest is so sweet. People are called to serve in so many ways for their country like the military, but as athletes, when we're called to serve our country, it is a blessing."

Looking at Team Bahamas, Hanna II said they have the camaraderie, but whenever the lights are turned on and the umpires call play ball, they will have to step out and get the job done.

Stuart, who left The Bahamas at the age of 14 to pursue his professional baseball dream, is back on the national team after playing here last year.

"We have a great group of guys so I just expect for us to go out there, play our game, execute and keep the championship title here at home," said the 24-year-old Stuart, who played last year with the Lake Country Dockhounds in the American Association Baseball.

"As long as we go out there, keep our heads in the game and play our game, we should have a good outcome."

Murray, a 30-year-old performance training coach at Pine Crest High School in Lake Worth, Florida, said it's a blessing to be able to come home and play for the first time in about 15 years.

"It's good to be back on home turf and to be able to express my talent," he said. "You can expect for us to go out and put on a show, compete and to qualify.

"I've heard good things about what we've been doing in the pitching department. We have a good squad to work with defensively.

“Speed has never been our problem, so hopefully we can go out there and fill up the basepaths and score some runs."

Cavian Roberts, the youngest member of Team Bahamas at age 26, is a six-foot 11th grader at CR Walker. He comes in with 10 years of playing baseball, but his debut with the senior men.

"I think it's a great accomplishment for me, knowing that I'm the youngest player," he said. "I know that many other players my age could have been picked, but I was the one who was picked, so I'm grateful to be here.

"I feel we have a great team, so I'm just going to go out there have some fun and learn as much as I can from the older players. We have a good pitching staff and players who can play defence."

The Bahamas, which will play the US Virgin Islands in the feature game on Wednesday night at 7pm, will be managed by Michael Butler and coached by Nathaniel Butler, Javier Bowe, Ray Stubbs and Ken Adderley. Nicholas Morley is the team's physiotherapist.