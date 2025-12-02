Family upset over Gibson post linking body to missing relative

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE family of a missing Long Island woman are criticising local officials for linking the discovery of human remains to their loved one, saying that as yet there is no evidence and are demanding answers for closure.

Relatives of 82-year-old Plumetta Major, a dementia patient, last saw her on September 27.

Her only sister and roommate, 78-year-old Veronica Taylor, recalled joking with her the night before her disappearance only to wake up the next morning to find she was gone.

She said it was not the first time her sister had disappeared, but noted that police would always find her and bring her home. She said that despite her illness, her sister was always happy and had never raised any concerns.

Police said they were acting on a tip early Sunday when they responded to an off-duty road location off Constitution Drive near Deadman’s Cay Airport, where they discovered a body in an advanced state of decomposition.

They could not confirm the victim’s identity nor the cause of death.

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, in a post on Facebook, said it is believed the remains may be those of Ms Major but would await confirmation from police.

However, Mrs Lightbourne, niece of Ms Major, said they were shocked and blindsided by the post, adding that no one informed them beforehand.

She said the remains were found directly across from the home where her aunt lived with her mother.

“My mom took care of her since I was in grade six and she was living with my mom until that same night that had happened so I know she's distraught,” she said.

She called for a thorough investigation, describing the discovery as perplexing since no one spotted the remains despite searching the area with dogs.

“It's impossible for nobody to actually smell any type of scent,” she added.

“The dogs were on Long Island. Her son was there and he went to the same track road and she was not there. The hurricane went and the water so how all of a sudden, she just popped up.”

She said they’ve been bombarded with calls since Mr Gibson’s post and bashed him and other officials for making the public statements without speaking to the family first.

“No one has ever contacted my mother to even say we don’t want to throw you off guard. My mom lived right across from the airport. That’s like a walk away,” said Mrs Lightbourne.

“Having the audacity to actually post something on Facebook without ever speaking to her next of kin and to even say something like that, it’s horrible.”

She claimed Mr Gibson never once visited the family to find out how they were doing, but said, “let it come to campaigning, he’ll be all over the island doing a bunch of crap.”