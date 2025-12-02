Fifth suspect in gang rape of teen girl remanded

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FIFTH suspect was remanded to custody yesterday, accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom on Kemp Road in August.

Prosecutors allege Paul Francois, 27, forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl at a house she was visiting on 13 August.

Francois was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

His co-accused — Karshorn Deveaux, 22, Henrico McPhee, 18, Charlton Curtis, 23, and a 15-year-old boy — were arraigned in August.