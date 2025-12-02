‘I always thought he was Canadian’ - Cooper questions Rick Fox’s nationality

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Prime Minister Chester Cooper claims he has never been sure if Ambassador-at-Large Rick Fox is even Bahamian.

“If Rick is a Bahamian, he is free to run for politics,” he said yesterday. “I don't know what his nationality is. I always thought he was Canadian, but if he is Bahamian, he can certainly offer himself for politics in The Bahamas.”

The comments will be judged by some as deliberately inflammatory, given it is well-known that basketball player-turned-actor Mr Fox, born in Canada to a Bahamian father and an Italian mother, has dual citizenship and grew up in the Bahamas.

Mr Cooper’s comments came days after Mr Fox said he will run in the next general election.

The former NBA player said his decision was driven by “passion for the country”. He did not disclose whether he intends to run independently or under a party, though he recently admitted meeting with both major parties and claimed FNM Leader Michael Pintard was “most aggressive” in pursuing him.

He said the country is running out of time to address issues such as youth empowerment, innovation, housing, healthcare, efficient governance and public safety.

His increased local profile has caused friction. After Mr Fox criticised political behaviour in a Halloween-themed post last month, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell issued what many saw as a reprimand, reminding ambassadors that they serve the government that appointed them and that “the honourable course is clear” if they disagree.

But Mr Fox pushed back, arguing that he was being unfairly warned while “a sitting ambassador with a portfolio is openly endorsing a candidate while currently running for office himself,” referring to non-resident Ambassador Sebas Bastian.

He urged Mr Mitchell to focus on the real challenge facing the country: voter apathy.

Asked directly whether Mr Fox should resign after announcing his bid for frontline politics, Mr Cooper said yesterday: “Ambassadors are appointed by the Prime Minister, so you can certainly speak with the Prime Minister about his position as it relates to that matter.”

Mr Fox has said he would have no hesitation giving up his Canadian citizenship if required for frontline politics. Born in Canada to a Bahamian father, Ulrick Fox Sr, and an Italian mother, he has rejected any suggestion that his birthplace weakens his national identity.

“I don’t have to renounce my dual citizenship to vote. If what you are asking me is if I were to get into frontline politics, am I prepared to follow the laws of the land, yes that goes without saying. That’s an easy decision,” he said. “I am a Bahamian. I own one passport and it’s a Bahamian passport and I’m proud of that status.”

Internationally known for his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and later as an actor and producer, Mr Fox has shifted his focus to national development. As the country’s Sports Ambassador, he is also the founder and CEO of Partanna, a climate-technology company that produces carbon-negative building materials.

In 2022, he signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for Partanna to develop a carbon-negative concrete manufacturing facility. At the time, the first 30 affordable homes were set to be built with the sustainable material in Abaco the following year.