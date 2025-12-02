‘I always thought he was Canadian’ - Cooper questions Rick Fox’s nationality

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
ACTING Prime Minister Chester Cooper claims he has never been sure if Ambassador-at-Large Rick Fox is even Bahamian.
“If Rick is a Bahamian, he is free to run for politics,” he said yesterday. “I don't know what his nationality is. I always thought he was Canadian, but if he is Bahamian, he can certainly offer himself for politics in The Bahamas.”
The comments will be judged by some as deliberately inflammatory, given it is well-known that basketball player-turned-actor Mr Fox, born in Canada to a Bahamian father and an Italian mother, has dual citizenship and grew up in the Bahamas.
Mr Cooper’s comments came days after Mr Fox said he will run in the next general election.
The former NBA player said his decision was driven by “passion for the country”. He did not disclose whether he intends to run independently or under a party, though he recently admitted meeting with both major parties and claimed FNM Leader Michael Pintard was “most aggressive” in pursuing him.
He said the country is running out of time to address issues such as youth empowerment, innovation, housing, healthcare, efficient governance and public safety.
His increased local profile has caused friction. After Mr Fox criticised political behaviour in a Halloween-themed post last month, Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell issued what many saw as a reprimand, reminding ambassadors that they serve the government that appointed them and that “the honourable course is clear” if they disagree.
But Mr Fox pushed back, arguing that he was being unfairly warned while “a sitting ambassador with a portfolio is openly endorsing a candidate while currently running for office himself,” referring to non-resident Ambassador Sebas Bastian.
He urged Mr Mitchell to focus on the real challenge facing the country: voter apathy.
Asked directly whether Mr Fox should resign after announcing his bid for frontline politics, Mr Cooper said yesterday: “Ambassadors are appointed by the Prime Minister, so you can certainly speak with the Prime Minister about his position as it relates to that matter.”
Mr Fox has said he would have no hesitation giving up his Canadian citizenship if required for frontline politics. Born in Canada to a Bahamian father, Ulrick Fox Sr, and an Italian mother, he has rejected any suggestion that his birthplace weakens his national identity.
“I don’t have to renounce my dual citizenship to vote. If what you are asking me is if I were to get into frontline politics, am I prepared to follow the laws of the land, yes that goes without saying. That’s an easy decision,” he said. “I am a Bahamian. I own one passport and it’s a Bahamian passport and I’m proud of that status.”
Internationally known for his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and later as an actor and producer, Mr Fox has shifted his focus to national development. As the country’s Sports Ambassador, he is also the founder and CEO of Partanna, a climate-technology company that produces carbon-negative building materials.
In 2022, he signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for Partanna to develop a carbon-negative concrete manufacturing facility. At the time, the first 30 affordable homes were set to be built with the sustainable material in Abaco the following year.
Dawes 4 hours, 41 minutes ago
So you were OK with him being given an Ambassador at large even though you didn't think he was Bahamian?
moncurcool 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
The stupidity of these politicians.
2026 need to roll these nuts out.
joeblow 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
"In 2022, he signed a memorandum of understanding with the government for Partanna to develop a carbon-negative concrete manufacturing facility. At the time, the first 30 affordable homes were set to be built with the sustainable material in Abaco the following year."
... maybe before he commits to running for office he should disclose what happened with the homes he was supposed to build in 2023!
bahamianson 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
So, correct me if I am wrong, Fox was appointed as an ambassador under the PLP , and Cooper doesn’t know if Fox is a Bahamian? Sounds like Fox is not joining the PLP . If he were, Cooper would have been defending him, not using psychology to push doubt. I may be wrong, though.
TalRussell 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
I've been watching for a setting aside questions, questions as to "Rick Stuffer Citizenry", so as revealed like did RedShirts' Fox Hill MP Lanisha Rolle, then the Youth, Sports and Culture Minister's Christmas decorations on the National Christmas tree. Seems like our current "Yellah Shirts'" Culture Minister. remains all muted with zero has been unveiled as to this year's Christmas decorations theme.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Nobody thought Rick Fox was Canadian how disingenuous and cowardly.
We out here claiming Michael Thompson's sons who weren't born in the Bahamas because they have Bahamian lineage and they claim us, and the Minister of Tourism says he's the only person in the world who thought Rick Fox was Canadian???
@V.J, Buddy, DeAndre, Kai, Jonquel... take note of these people
