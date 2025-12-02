Man held on charge of having sex with teen boy

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to custody yesterday, accused of twice having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Prosecutors allege Lavardo Newton, 20, had sexual intercourse with the underaged boy on two occasions between October 1 and 31 in New Providence.

Newton was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was not required to enter a plea. The case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment, and he must apply for bail in the higher court.

Newton was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on 27 March 2026.

Assistant Superintendent K Bould prosecuted.