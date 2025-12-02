Outgoing president of BTVI accused by faculty of funding ‘lavish’ party while staff go unpaid

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FACULTY at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute launched industrial action yesterday, accusing outgoing President Dr Linda Davis of misconduct and mismanagement — allegations the institution has not publicly addressed.

Unionised faculty staged a sit-out demanding Dr Davis’ immediate and permanent removal. In a series of statements, they accused her of “blatant disregard and disrespect” for staff, blocking processes, and refusing to work collaboratively with the union. The claims represent the union’s account; neither Dr Davis nor BTVI’s administration responded before press time.

Among the most serious allegations are that Dr Davis questioned the accredited qualifications of faculty members in ways they say affected benefits tied to those credentials, stalled negotiations on a new industrial agreement, withheld approvals for professional development and sponsored training, and delayed signing job letters. Staff also alleged that long-service recognition funds went unused and that salary increments due from July 1, 2025 have not been paid.

Union representatives said they met with BTVI’s board of directors multiple times — most recently on September 11 — but claimed no action was taken. They accused the board of allowing “chaos” to continue without intervention.

Faculty also alleged that Dr Davis diverted government-allocated funds earmarked for outstanding benefits and salary adjustments to finance what they described as a “lavish” celebration of her legacy. In a statement released by protesting staff, they claimed that after months of being told there was no money for professional development, salary increases or long-service recognition, the president and her management team “found money” for a party featuring a DJ, MC, Junkanoo rush-out and travel expenses for accreditation guests.

Bahamas Union of Auxiliary Professionals in Education President Ernesto Williams told The Tribune that staff were left without increments, certification allowances and degree appreciation payments that had already been approved in industrial agreements, while celebrations proceeded.

He said the decision “sent the wrong message” and reinforced the view that staff welfare had been sidelined. “You should put your focus into making sure that the employees get what they need, but with Christmas around the corner you put money and focus into planning a celebration for your legacy at the institution,” Mr Williams said. “You can find money for that, but you can’t find money for the people, what they rightfully deserve.”

He said the silence from Dr Davis has left staff feeling disregarded. “You haven’t communicated with your employees. You haven’t made any commitments. It gives the impression and it gives the perception that you don’t care and it’s about your personal gain.”

Heading into the holidays, he said workers are anxious. “You want people’s Christmases to go without the money that they’ve worked for.”

Mr Williams said faculty have supported Dr Davis for four years as the institution pursued accreditation, “for the good of the institution and the nation”, but now feel their cooperation has not been returned.

He urged Dr Davis to use her remaining 19 days in office to address outstanding payments and benefits, noting she still has authority to release funds and engage government personnel. He recommended she “take the opportunity to alleviate some of these concerns so that BTVI’s next president is not forced to inherit unresolved issues.”

“As long as that contract is still intact, as the CEO of the institution she has the authority to ensure that those funds are released in time. Nineteen days remain — simply honour it. Just release it,” he said.

Mr Williams warned that leaving the issues unresolved could place staff in limbo and erode confidence in BTVI’s leadership.