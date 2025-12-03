Bahamas vs USVI in feature game tonight

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER losing out on the title last year in the championship to Curacao, the US Virgin Islands men’s baseball team is here to go all the way and win the 2025 Caribbean Baseball Cup Championships.

Henry Jackson, the manager of the 22-member team, said they were disappointed in losing in extra innings to Curacao last year, but they have beefed up their lineup in a bid to take it all this year.

"We're better than last year," he stated. "I'm positive that we will get the job done. The coaching staff that we have put together really believe in these guys. So we're confident that we can win it all this year."

The US Virgin Islands will meet The Bahamas in the feature game tonight at 7pm in the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium following the opening ceremonies.

Like The Bahamas, St Maarten is concentrating on their pitching department to carry them through the tournament that runs through Monday.

The winner will earn the final spot for the CAC Games, scheduled for July 24 to August 8 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

"Pitching and speed is going to be our strength," said Jackson.

He noted that they were amazed from last year when they came to participate in the tournament on the artificial surf that they will play on."

Rafael Jackson III, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on November 25, said this is his third time coming to The Bahamas and, as usual, he's enjoying himself.

"I feel very good. We're more focused, more goal-oriented after coming second last year," he said. "We want to set the tone and let everybody know we're here to take it home this year."

Jackson III, an anchor on the outfield, said they had a couple of players from last year's team who couldn't make the trip this year, so they have some new additions. "They are perfect for the culture of our team. They should be goal-oriented too," he said. "We will line them up and get them ready to go."

With the new artificial turf that they're playing on, Jackson III said it's different from the "old school stuff" that they have in the US Virgin Islands. "I like it, especially with everything so modernised with the locker room and bathrooms so close by," he stressed. "I like it."

While they are focused on playing the game, Jackson said they are also enjoying the "conch salad" business they experienced.

"It's like we're at home," Jackson summed up.