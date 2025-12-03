BTVI board defends president in unions dispute over benefits

By KEILE CAMPBELL

THE Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s Board of Directors pushed back yesterday against claims that President Dr Linda Davis withheld benefits from staff, insisting that decisions on increments, allowances and other entitlements do not fall under her authority.

The Bahamas Union of Auxiliary Professionals in Education (BUAPE) and the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) have accused Dr Davis of blocking payments owed to faculty — allegations that fuelled Monday’s sit-out by BTVI staff.

In a statement, the board said Dr Davis has no unilateral control over employee compensation. “Dr Davis does not possess unilateral authority to withhold, delay or deny disbursement of any employee benefits,” the board said. “All compensation-related decisions lie strictly within the purview of the institution’s Board of Directors, which is responsible for the implementation of institutional policies and procedures through its executive leadership.”

It added that the board must also consult the Ministry of Finance before making any financial commitments and said “all staff and faculty who are duly owed benefits under established policies will be compensated”.

The board also rejected suggestions that Dr Davis or board members questioned faculty qualifications, noting that responsibility for evaluating credentials lies with an external body. “The assessment of professional qualifications are made by the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas (NAECOB), a statutory national accreditation body,” the statement said.

The Tribune understands the unions met with the board multiple times this year as concerns grew over outstanding increments, certification allowances and degree appreciation payments that faculty say were agreed to in industrial discussions.

Despite those meetings, union leaders said on Monday that staff remained without benefits due since July 2025 and argued that the outgoing president had failed to resolve the matter before leaving office in just over two weeks.

The board said it remains committed to protecting BTVI’s governance structure and ensuring that proper financial processes are followed as the institution prepares for a leadership transition.



